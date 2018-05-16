Graphic: Canton police body cam video shows K-9 officer take down driver who refused to get out of car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**WARNING: Some people may find portions of the video disturbing**

CANTON, Ohio -- Canton police released video on Wednesday that shows a traffic stop where a Canton Police Department K-9 was used to help in the arrest of a driver.

The body cam video documents a traffic stop that happened on May 13. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Ronald Wagner, 45.

The Canton Police Department was called to assist when police say the driver was non-compliant with the trooper.

Police say Wagner refused multiple orders to provide personal information, and he refused to step out of his vehicle. In the video, you hear police warning Wagner this is his final chance or they will break his window and take him into custody.

The K-9 officer tells Wagner, "We are going to break that window and this dog will apprehend you... you are going to get bit by this K-9 if you don't act accordingly."

When Wagner doesn't listen to several warnings, the K-9 jumps through the window and grips onto Wagner's arm as police say he continued to resist arrest.

Wagner was charged with display/expired plates; no seat belt; obstructing official business; resisting arrest; unauthorized plates and driving with a valid license.

In the hospital, the K-9 officer asks the suspect why he didn't have plates. Wagner says he doesn't have to have license plates unless he's in a commercial capacity.

The officer also asks Wagner why he didn't just get out of the car. Wagner's response: "The second I would have got out of the car it means I would have consented to it all; I would have lost all my rights."

Canton police says its Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident to determine if any departmental policies or regulations were violated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

"The Ohio Revised Code requires all drivers to display a driver’s license or furnish satisfactory proof of license upon demand. It also requires all vehicles to display in plain view on the front and rear of the motor vehicle a license plate. Additionally, the Ohio Revised Code prohibits anyone from driving a motor vehicle upon a public road or highway unless the person has a valid driver's license."