Fox Recipe Box: Lemon Elderflower Cupcakes

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a unique spring-themed flavor for their wedding cake and you can easily re-create a version of the recipe at home.

Stefanie Paganini, culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking, showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make Lemon Elderflower cupcakes.

Lemon Elderflower Cupcakes

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3 egg whites

1 3/4 cups cake flour, sifted

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3/4 cup whole milk

½ teaspoon lemon extract

2 teaspoons Elderflower liquor

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons lemon zest

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, lemon zest, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add flavorings. In a separate bowl sift together, flour, baking powder, and salt.

Put half the milk into the butter mixture and combine. Then add half the flour mixture and combine. Put rest of milk into batter and combine. Put rest of flour into mixer and combine.

In a separate bowl, whip egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold egg white into the batter.

Pour batter into paper lined muffin tins filling each cup three fourths of the way full.

Bake until top is spongy approximately 12-17 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Decorate with buttercream.

Swiss Butter Cream

8 oz. unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 Recipe Swiss Meringue

¼ cup powdered sugar (if needed)

Whip butter in a stand mixture until smooth.

When the meringue has been whipped to stiff peaks and is lukewarm, lower the speed on the mixer, and gradually whip in the butter mixture. The butter mixture must not be too cold when it is added, or the buttercream may break.

Add powdered sugar if too soft.

Swiss Meringue

½ cup egg whites

7 oz. granulated sugar

Combine the egg whites and sugar in a mixing bowl. Place the bowl over simmering water and heat to 140 degrees, whipping constantly to avoid cooking the egg whites.

Remove from the heat and whip the mixture at high speed until it has cooled completely.