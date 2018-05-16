Euclid man named ‘America’s Favorite Crossing Guard’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio – Just follow these freshly painted blue and yellow paw prints, and they will lead you across an area where one man makes it his mission to keep kids safe.

Senate minority leader Kenny Yuko presented Frank Macuga of Euclid with a resolution inside the Ohio Statehouse Senate Chambers Wednesday afternoon.

He was honored for being voted America’s favorite crossing guard.

5th grader Kiemari Beidleman says, "And he tells us to have blessed days and good days at school."

Macuga says, "If any of you in here voted for me, in the month of January, I thank you. I enjoy the job and if you ever see any crossing guards, anyplace, stop and tell them thank you."

Macuga has been a crossing guard in Euclid, just outside Bluestone Elementary School, for the past 14 years, following 40 years as a math teacher in Cleveland.

In rain, sleet, snow or hail, Macuga can been seen helping kids along a very busy E. 26th street, with his signature puppet, year round.

He beat out dozens of others throughout the country for the title, garnering more than 12-thousand votes on-line.

Princial Lynnette Stevens said, "We just really just went out of our way to vote for him to make sure he received this well deserving honor."

Art students are now creating a memorial, which will include a bench, to honor Macuga, with help from the city.

Community projects manager Allison Lukacsy-Love said, "Euclid is known for quite a few things, I don't know that we've ever been known for something that has so much community spirit."