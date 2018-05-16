David’s Spring Greens Salad!
Spring Greens Salad
4 servings
12 oz. mixed spring greens, baby spinach, arugula etc.
1 c. dried cranberries
½ c. toasted pecans rough chopped
4 oz. feta crumbled
salt and pepper
Dressing:
2 tbs balsamic vinegar
1 tbs honey
1 tsp dijon mustard
pinch of fresh ground black pepper
¼ c. olive oil
Add greens to salad bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss well. Add half the cranberries, pecans and feta and toss again.
Add vinegar, honey, mustard and a pinch of pepper to a small jar or dressing container with lid. Shake until well blended. If you don’t have a jar, mix ingredients in bowl with a fork or wire whip.
Pour a little more than half of dressing over salad and toss.
Top the salad with remaining cranberries, pecans and feta. Drizzle remaining dressing over top and serve.
Enjoy!