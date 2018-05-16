× David’s Spring Greens Salad!

Spring Greens Salad

4 servings

12 oz. mixed spring greens, baby spinach, arugula etc.

1 c. dried cranberries

½ c. toasted pecans rough chopped

4 oz. feta crumbled

salt and pepper

Dressing:

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

1 tbs honey

1 tsp dijon mustard

pinch of fresh ground black pepper

¼ c. olive oil

Add greens to salad bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss well. Add half the cranberries, pecans and feta and toss again.

Add vinegar, honey, mustard and a pinch of pepper to a small jar or dressing container with lid. Shake until well blended. If you don’t have a jar, mix ingredients in bowl with a fork or wire whip.

Pour a little more than half of dressing over salad and toss.

Top the salad with remaining cranberries, pecans and feta. Drizzle remaining dressing over top and serve.

Enjoy!