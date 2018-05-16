Columbus officer helps 96-year-old in need — then gives her sweet birthday surprise!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Sunday when a 96-year-old woman named Thelma needed a little help.

And when he found out she recently had a birthday, he made sure to help her celebrate.

The Columbus Police Department posted about it Wednesday, recognizing Officer Adam Hardwick for his good deeds.

According to the post, Hardwick was dispatched to Thelma’s home because she was having trouble with her door. Hardwick fixed the door and labeled her keys so she would know which key belonged to which door.

Hardwick then helped out with some other odd jobs around the house.

During his time there, Thelma mentioned she’d recently turned 96 and didn’t get cake for her birthday. She said she’d outlived all of her family, including her children and told him the only people she had left are God and “her policemen.”

So Hardwick bought her a cake and, along with Officer Mel Romans, brought it to Thelma’s home.

“Thelma was so happy to get her birthday cake, and she let officers know that chocolate was her favorite kind,” the post says. “Her smile says it all.”

