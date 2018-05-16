Gold Cup soccer to return to FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019

CLEVELAND-- The CONCACAF Gold Cup will return to FirstEnergy Stadium in 2019.

The Cleveland Browns and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.

Cleveland first hosted the Gold Cup in 2017. About 28,000 fans attended from 44 states.

"It's an incredibly impactful event for our community. An event that we estimate will bring in over $5 million into the local economy," said David Gilbert, president of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Cleveland is one of 15 cities, including Los Angeles and Charlotte, selected to host games. The teams playing here have not been determined.