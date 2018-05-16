× Adult attacks two students at New Tech East High School, district says

CLEVELAND– Authorities are investigating after an adult attacked two students at New Tech East High School, according to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Cleveland police and school district security responded to the high school, located on East 55th Street, Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened while students were evacuated because of a suspicious odor in the cafeteria and hallway.

CSMD said an adult walking near the school physically assaulted at least two students then fled the scene.

No one was seriously injured. One student was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers interviewed witnesses to determine what prompted the attack. That information has not been released.