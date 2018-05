ORVILLE, Ohio – The Wayne County Sheriff is asking for assistance as they look for a missing teenager.

Karliee Greathouse was last seen when she left her Orville area home on Friday, May 11.

She is 17 years old, and has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. Karliee is 5’7″ and weighs 171 pounds. She has tatoos on her arms.

Anyone seeing her or who knows something about where she may be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office.