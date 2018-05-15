Son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to wear special tie at NBA draft lottery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are pulling out all the stops to bring the team luck at the NBA draft lottery.
Nick Gilbert, the 21-year-old son of owner Dan Gilbert, will represent the team Tuesday night in Chicago. He’ll be wearing a bow tie made from wood taken from the floor of the 2016 NBA Champions.
The younger Gilbert gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm.
When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which took on a life of its own. The Cavaliers scored the No. 1 pick that year, ultimately selecting Kyrie Irving.
Nick had brain surgery in February. He was born with neurofibromatosis. It’s a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.
The Cavs have a lottery selection this year through the trade with the Celtics that sent Irving to Boston and gave Cleveland the Nets pick. The Cavaliers have a 2.8 percent chance of landed the No. 1 spot in the lottery.