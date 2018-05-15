Show Info: May 15, 2018
Grapes & Ale
Proceeds Benefit Our Lady of the Wayside
Friday, May 18th
7pm-10pm
Progressive Field
Ticket Information at thewayside.org
Western Reserve Herb Society
www.westernreserveherbsociety.org
www.facebook.com/WesternReserveHerbSociety
Bigmouth Donut Company
1361 E. 55th
Cleveland
216.600.5275
https://www.bigmouthdonut.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bigmouthdonut/
Canary Travel
www.canarytravel.com
Lizardville Beer Store & Whiskey Bar
25380 Miles Rd,
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
www.lizardville.net
Books-A-Million
3230 Westgate Mall,
Fairview Park, OH 44126
www.booksamillion.com
LeafFliter – Great Safari Raffle
http://www.clementinesolmstedfallsoh.com
Shi Shi Events
shi-shievents.com
Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/