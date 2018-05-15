Royal Wedding: The dress, the beard, and how soon until a baby

London — Final preparations are underway for the wedding between Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

They’ll tie the knot this Saturday and royal watchers are placing their bets on key wedding details.

The Dress

Ralph and Russo are the favorite for designers. Oden and Christopher Bailey are the front-runners. But don’t expect to learn anything before Markle walks down the aisle. The palace insists they won’t confirm or deny any rumors until Markle steps out of the car at the church on the wedding day.

The Beard

Prince Harry has been bearded the entire time he’s dated and been engaged to Markle. But if he wants to wear his military uniform on his big day, he’ll have to shave. According to the Independent, military tradition dictates that the British Army does not permit beards unless there are exceptional circumstances such as skin complaints or religious reasons. Most Brits believe the beard will go.

The Weather

In the UK, they like to obsess over the weather. There is a mini heat wave on the way and many believe the wedding day will be the hottest day of the year. That’s good news for Markle, who was raised in the California sun. It’s bad news for Prince Harry — especially if he’s in a stiffling uniform.

The Baby

Sure, they aren’t even married yet, but many people are already talking about a baby. Many Brits say they expect Markle to make a pregnancy announcement by the end of the year.

If you want to watch the wedding, you’ll need to set your alarm or your DVR. It’s this Saturday and the hour-long ceremony will air at 7 a.m. eastern time. Most networks plan to begin their coverage an hour or two before.