Recovery counselor charged with sexually assaulting two women

TALLMADGE, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recovery counselor accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Todd A. Matthews, 42, of Barberton, is charged with two counts of sexual battery. More charges are pending.

Last week, a 31-year-old woman reported to the sheriff’s office she was sexually assaulted by her recovery counselor. She said the man drove her to a parking lot in the city of Tallmadge and assaulted her in his car on May 4.

Matthews was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Soon after, detectives learned a 29-year-old woman, who was staying at a residential correctional center in Akron, engaged in sexual conduct with Matthews, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-8637.