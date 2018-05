Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With the stationary front drifting away from NEOhio, it appears as though we will benefit from a couple of rain-free days!

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern returns on Thursday and Friday and sticks around until the end of the weekend.

Remember though, that “unsettled” means that clusters of showers and storms will not be continuous but timing them beyond 24 hours out is nearly impossible.