Pauley Perrette claims ‘Multiple Physical Assaults’ caused her to leave NCIS

For 15 seasons she played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the long-running CBS crime drama “NCIS.”

But now actress Pauley Perrette is leaving some clues as to the real reason she left the hit show. Her final episode aired last week.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Perrette claimed she was the victim of “Multiple Physical Assaults.”

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tablois articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said.)” she wrote.

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm… Just… ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, she said she felt she had to “protect my crew, jobs and so many people.”

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

She said a “machine” is keeping her quiet and putting out false stories about her.

“A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’,” she tweeted. “No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protecting my crew. Trying to remain. He did it.”

Who “he” is remains a mystery.

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

In a fourth tweet, Perrette wrote, “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? I’ts horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

After her final episode aired last week, NCIS posted a video of Perrette to the show’s twitter page.

“I hope that the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” she said. “I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that.”

In reporting the story, US Weekly said they reached out to Perrette’s representatives for further comment on the allegations. People magazine said they reached out to CBS for a statement. Neither received a response.