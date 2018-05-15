Parma man charged with murder of 18-month-old son

PARMA, Ohio–A Parma man has been charged in the death of his 18-month-old son.

Jason Shorter, 41, faces one count of aggravated murder. He is currently at MetroHealth Medical Center under police guard.

Shorter walked into the Parma police station at about 9 p.m. on Saturday and approached the front desk. He told the officer he wanted to turn himself in for a crime.

Police said he had self-inflicted cuts on his arms. Shorter told police his son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter, was in his car parking in the visitor’s lot.

When officers checked the car, they found the boy in the trunk. He was not responsive and not breathing. It appeared he had been stabbed in the chest, police said.

Officers tried to resuscitate the 18-month-old and paramedics took him to UH Parma, where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.

