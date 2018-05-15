Outdated and offensive? Poll names top 20 fairy tales parents change while reading to kids

Are classic fairy tales outdated, violent and offensive?

A new survey of over 2,000 parents says one in four actually admit to altering parts of a story when reading it to their kids.

According to MusicMagpie, which led the poll, sixteen percent of parents went even further and banned certain fairy tales altogether.

The fairy tales changed most often are “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Gingerbread Man” due to “violence”

The poll said political correctness also plays a part in changing stories.

For example, 36 percent of parents were concerned with the Pied Piper of Hamlin tricking children into following him. One in four disagreed with Cinderella doing all the chores. And one in four think “Sleeping Beauty” is “problematic” because Prince Charming doesn’t ask before kissing the princess.

According to the poll, these are the top 20 stories parents change:

Little Red Riding Hood The Three Little Pigs The Gingerbread Man Hansel and Gretel The Ugly Duckling Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Beauty and the Beast Cinderella Jack and the Beanstalk Pinocchio Rumpelstiltskin Sleeping Beauty The Tale of Peter Rabbit Goldilocks and the Three Bears The Little Mermaid The Pied Piper of Hamlin The Frog Prince Rapunzel The Princess and the Pea The Emperor’s New Suit

