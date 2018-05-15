Outdated and offensive? Poll names top 20 fairy tales parents change while reading to kids

Are classic fairy tales outdated, violent and offensive?

A new survey of over 2,000 parents says one in four actually admit to altering parts of a story when reading it to their kids.

According to MusicMagpie, which led the poll, sixteen percent of parents went even further and banned certain fairy tales altogether.

The fairy tales changed most often are “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Gingerbread Man” due to “violence”

The poll said political correctness also plays a part in changing stories.

For example, 36 percent of parents were concerned with the Pied Piper of Hamlin tricking children into following him. One in four disagreed with Cinderella doing all the chores. And one in four think “Sleeping Beauty” is “problematic” because Prince Charming doesn’t ask before kissing the princess.

According to the poll, these are the top 20 stories parents change:

  1. Little Red Riding Hood
  2. The Three Little Pigs
  3. The Gingerbread Man
  4. Hansel and Gretel
  5. The Ugly Duckling
  6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  7. Beauty and the Beast
  8. Cinderella
  9. Jack and the Beanstalk
  10. Pinocchio
  11. Rumpelstiltskin
  12. Sleeping Beauty
  13. The Tale of Peter Rabbit
  14. Goldilocks and the Three Bears
  15. The Little Mermaid
  16. The Pied Piper of Hamlin
  17. The Frog Prince
  18. Rapunzel
  19. The Princess and the Pea
  20. The Emperor’s New Suit

