Missing: Isaiah Bibb

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Isaiah Bibb, 15, was last seen in Akron May 5. He was wearing jeans and a black shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2552.

