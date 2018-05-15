× Make A Child Smile With A Greeting Card!

Help brighten the day of a child staying at St. Jude Children’s Hospital with a greeting card. FOX 8 is accepting greeting cards for the kids throughout the St. Jude Dream Home Open House window, June 2nd – June 24th. Here’s how to get your greeting card to us to send to St. Jude:

–Visit the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, bring your greeting card, and drop it into the Smiles by White card collection box

–Mail your card to WJW FOX 8, Attn: Jenny Day, 5800 Dick Goddard Way, Cleveland, OH 44103

With the help of Smiles by White, we are hoping to put a smile on all the faces of the kids staying at St. Jude Children’s Hospital this summer.