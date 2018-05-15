Inside Eastlake’s new medical marijuana plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio-- Construction on what will be one of Ohio's first medical marijuana cultivation facilities is moving ahead.

Buckeye Relief, a 60,000-square foot plant, is being built on the site of a former community center on Curtis Boulevard in Eastlake.

It's one of 12 operations to receive a provisional cultivator license by the state of Ohio. If the new facility passes inspection in July, the company will be allowed to sell to medical dispensaries.

"There's a lot of people that are waiting for this medicine and we're excited about being a leader in bringing it to them in the state of Ohio," said Andy Rayburn, with Buckeye Relief.

The company is seeking two higher levels of licensing that would allow it to open three of its own dispensaries and produce marijuana products. Once it's up and running, Buckeye Relief will employ up to 50 people.

"When you look at it at the medical part of it, that it's going to help people. I mean, the things that I've learned about the kids that have seizures. They put one drop on and they stop within seconds," said Mayor Dennis Morley. "This is going to help them."