‘Hats off!’ Students pull off epic senior prank that have even police laughing

CUMBERLAND, Wisconsin — A senior class in Wisconsin even got a shout-out from the local police department for their epic senior prank.

They used tape and a tarp to make the black hole in an outside wall of the school near the principal’s office. They then placed half of an old car against the hole and scattered bricks underneath.

The Cumberland Police Department posted photos of the prank to its Facebook page, writing:

“Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating.”

“It looked very, very real,” Principal Ritchie Narges told WTMJ. “If this is the worst thing our kids are going to do, we’ve got some pretty darn good kids.”

WTMJ shows another photo of the students holding a “Parents who host lose the most” banner, which is part of a campaign to end underage drinking.

