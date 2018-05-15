FOX 8 FOX Trot 2018: Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fight childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- She packed a lot of living into 8 short years and left behind an incredible legacy of hope.

Today, one little girl's crusade has become a great force and leader in funding for pediatric cancer research. It all started with a homemade cup of ice-cold, extra sweet lemonade.

Watch Tracy McCool's report

The 6th annual FOX 8 FOX Trot, presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, is happening Saturday, September 8 at the Rock Hall Plaza.

All proceeds go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fight against childhood cancer.

Standard registration gets you into the 5K run or 1-mile walk, a free shirt, discounted Rock Hall ticket and a commemorative cup.

With premium registration, you'll also receive a FOX Trot pullover jacket and an entry for the grand prize raffle.

If you want to raise money by hosting your own neighborhood lemonade stand, we want to help!

Pick a day between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and FOX 8 may feature you on TV and social media.

It's another way we can all fight childhood cancer one cup at a time.