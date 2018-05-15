Live: Former CLE Councilman Joe Cimperman to appear in court



CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman will appear in court today after being indicted on ethics violations.

Cimperman faces 26 charges of unlawful interest in a public contract. The charges were filed in Cuyahoga County court. A special prosecutor was brought in to handle the case.

He was indicted by information, which is the case when the person being investigated is cooperating with investigators.

Cimperman sent this statement to the Fox 8 ITEAM:

I am not contesting these charges as part of an agreement we have reached with the state of Ohio. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I apologize to anyone who may have been impacted by this. I look forward to having this investigation and legal process complete. Given that this is still an open case I cannot say anything more at this time.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released a statement Wednesday evening about Cimperman:

“I served with Joe for many years. He has done a lot for the Ward he represented and the City of Cleveland. I am proud to call him my friend.”

Global Cleveland, the non-profit organization the Cimperman now works for, released this statement:

“When we hired Joe, we did so because we were looking for a strong leader who would take Global Cleveland to the next level. During our search and hiring process, Joe made it known to us that there was a pending review of some of his actions when he served on City Council. That review is complete and he is accepting responsibility for his actions in court. Our Board has voted unanimously to have Joe continue as our president. We have tremendous faith in Joe look forward to increased success of the organization in the years ahead.” David Fleshler

Chairman, Board of Directors – Global Cleveland