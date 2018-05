CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for assistance locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dakota McIlvanie was last seen before school on Friday and spoke with his grandfather that afternoon, police said.

Dakota is 5 foot 6 and 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5100 and Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-1234.