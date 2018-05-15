Cavs to take on Celtics in Game 2; watch party tickets still available in CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Eastern Conference Finals series didn’t start the way Cavs fans wanted.

But the Wine and Gold are still in Boston, hoping to pull off a win during Game 2 tonight against the Celtics.

LeBron James has eliminated the Celtics from the playoffs four times, and the first loss doesn’t seem to worry him.

“The best game plan is to go out and win no matter who is in the starting line going into game 2,” he said. “As long as we continue to get the ball moving and guys feeling good rhythm.”

Meanwhile, here in Cleveland, fans will pack Quicken Loans Arena for a watch party. Tickets are still available on the Cavs website. Each ticket is $5, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit local charities.

Watch parties give fans the game-like experience with entertainment performances and halftime acts.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Doors to the watch party will open at 6 p.m., and seating is general admission. There is a six-ticket maximum per person.

