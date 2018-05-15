Cavs to pick 8th, Suns wins NBA draft lottery with No. 1 pick

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Cavaliers will have the 8th pick in the NBA draft.

The #8 pick is ours. Now back to the #NBAPlayoffs!#WhateverItTakes — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 16, 2018

Nick Gilbert, the 21-year-old son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, represented the team Tuesday night in Chicago. He wore a bow tie made from wood taken from the floor of the 2016 NBA Champions.

Phoenix won the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft.

It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of pingpong balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.

Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.

Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta got the No. 3 pick — both of them moving up to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record. The rest of the slots, in order, went to No. 4 Memphis, No. 5 Dallas, No. 6 Orlando, No. 7 Chicago, No. 8 Cleveland, No. 9 New York, No. 10 Philadelphia, No. 11 Charlotte, No. 12 and No. 13 both went to the Los Angeles Clippers and No. 14 Denver.

The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

