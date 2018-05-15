Cavs Team Chef shares one of the players favorite recipes

CLEVELAND, Oh — What do the Cleveland Cavaliers eat to fuel them up before a big game? Chef Terry Bell is the Cavaliers team chef and cooks breakfast, lunch and airplane food for the players, coaches and staff. Chef Bell shared one of the player’s favorite recipes with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. Click here for the latest Cavs news.

Chicken Pesto Zucchini Pasta

2 Grilled Chicken Breast sliced

1/4C Artichoke hearts

1/4C Sun dried tomatoes julienned

1/4 Cup Cut Asparagus

1lbs Zucchini Noodles

1/4C pesto (made fresh or store bought)

Salt to taste

-Place a sauté pan on medium high heat. Add 1Tbs. Olive oil.

-Next add chicken, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes & asparagus. Once everything is hot add zucchini pasta and sauté till tender. Salt to taste.

-Now add pesto and sauté until hot

-Plate, Serve & Enjoy!