Survey: 25% of workers late at least once a month

Are you tired of co-workers showing up to work late? Or are you the one running into the office after your start time?

A new survey from CareerBuilder found one in four workers admitted they are late at least once a month. That’s down from 29-percent the year before. More than one in ten (12-percent) workers say it’s a weekly occurence.

The survey found the younger you are, the more likely you are to be late.

When you break it down by region, those living in the West are most likely to be late. Midwesterners are least likely to be late.

While you might think it’s okay to be late every once in a while, your employers probably does not. More than 40-percent say they have fired someone for being late.

CareerBuilder asked employers for the most outrageous excuses they’ve been given for being late:

It’s too cold to work.

I had morning sickness (it was a man).

My coffee was too hot and I couldn’t leave until it cooled off.

An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late.

My dog ate my work schedule.

I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot.

My fake eyelashes were stuck together.

Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer’s location and drove there on accident.

Actual reasons people give for being late to work: