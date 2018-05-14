Supreme Court ruling clears the way to legalize sports betting in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - From March Madness to the Cleveland Browns to our championship Cleveland Cavaliers, betting on a big game could soon be reality.

The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday morning for states to legalize sports betting, striking down a 1992 federal law that had prohibited most states from authorizing sports betting.

"Nationwide, there's about 7-million people suffering with gambling disorder," says Mike Buzzelli, Gambling Services Coordinator with Recovery Resources in Cleveland.

The ruling is a victory for many states, which had considered allowing sports gambling as a way to encourage tourism and tax revenue. But Buzzelli says the ruling isn’t necessarily good or bad, since illegal sports gambling has been in play for decades.

Buzzelli said, "The American Gaming Association estimates about $150-billion is wagered annually illegally, so that tells us two things. It tell us that people are already sports gambling. It also tells us there's a lot of lost tax revenue."

Ohio voters approved casino gambling in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo in 2009.

Any amendments to the law would have to be made by state lawmakers, according to Senator Bill Coley, Chairman of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee which oversees gaming bill proposals.

Sen. Coley says, "They did not include sports betting in their constitutional amendment, so it's not authorized under that and nor is it clearly authorized under the lottery commission so anything that happens in this area would be done by a statute in the general assembly and the governor's office."

As for a new law possibly making gambling addiction worse in the state, Buzzelli said, "The concern is for those individuals that are already doing it illegally - are they gonna do it more often, and with higher amounts - and then really starting to have some consequences."