CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A section of the Jennings Freeway was closed late Sunday into early Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police said all lanes of the highway were closed just before Spring Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit reconstructed the accident.

The highway reopened around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim's identity was not immediately known.