Parents, 5-year-old girl shot to death at Mother’s Day gathering

STOCKTON, Calif. – Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting on 11th Street near Belleview Street late Sunday in the Northern California city of Stockton.
Police say the family was gathering for Mother's Day when someone outside shot into the home. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His young daughter and the girl's mother later died at the hospital.
The scene, at the Sierra Vista Homes, is just a few blocks from Van Buren Elementary School.
Two other people were injured.
Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva called the shooting "senseless" while speaking with KTXL.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting and did not have any information to release about the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.