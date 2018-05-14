Neighborhood picking up the pieces after home explosion that injured woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion that leveled a home in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The blast injured one woman and shook the entire neighborhood. The 45-year-old woman is in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, officials said.

"It was such a loud blast that it shook the house. I'm several houses away from this house and it seemed like it was right there in my front room. I actually thought someone had hit our house, it was that enormous of a blast," neighbor Waynenita Perryman said.

The woman who owns the home that exploded said the injured woman is her father's girlfriend.

"When our units got on scene, she was actually standing in the street. Fire arrived, EMS arrived and then they transported her," said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo. "Being blown out actually probably saved her life because instead of the house coming down on her, she was blown out of one of the windows and was able to survive. So, actually a blessing I guess."

Crews from Dominion Energy turned off the gas to the home. Investigators spent the day combing through the debris, trying to figure out what caused the explosion.

FOX 8 saw investigators remove several gasoline cans from the home, although it is unclear whether they are connected to the blast.

The homeowner says a construction crew hit a gas line nearby last summer.

Perryman said she has to stay with her mother for the time being as she lost everything in the explosion.

**Continued coverage, here**