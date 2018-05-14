Medical examiner identifies 18-month-old allegedly killed by father in Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified an 18-month-old Parma boy who died Saturday.

Nicholas Lawrence Shorter was found unresponsive in his father's car Saturday night.

His own father faces charges in his death. The 41-year-old father's identity has not yet been released.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, the father walked into the police department saying he needed to confess to a crime. Police found his unresponsive toddler in his car, which was parked in the visitor's parking lot of the police station.

The child's father came into the police department with cuts on both of his wrists. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the father was still in the hospital under police guard. When he is released, he will be formally charged.

