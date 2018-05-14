× Lucky’s Market to open in Cleveland on Wednesday

CLEVELAND– Lucky’s Market will open in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood this week!

The grocery store, located on Clifton Boulevard, is the second Lucky’s Market in Ohio and will employ 150 people. The “bacon-cutting ceremony” is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The store offers in-house smoked bacon, a juice bar and an apothecary department.

“The Edgewater community is already embracing our new Lucky’s Market and we have yet to open! I’m thrilled to lead this store and bring more fresh, specialty and affordable foods to the area,” said Ryder Reynolds, manager. “We look forward to being the new one-stop shop as well as a community gathering place for food, family and fun.”

Other special events planned around the store’s opening include:

Tasting Fair on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live music, some of Lucky’s Market’s favorite vendors, delicious food samples and gift basket giveaways

Bags for Change through Aug. 18, customers reusing their shopping bags can choose to get a 10-cent credit on their purchase or to send a donation to Ohio City Bicycle Co-op, NewBridge Cleveland or Achievement Centers for Children

June 5 Impact Day in which 10 percent of one day’s total net sales will go to Shoes and Clothes for Kids, helping to provide new school uniforms, casual clothing, socks, underwear, winter coats, shoes and school supplies to those most in need

Seafood Spectacular on May 25-27 for oceans of savings on top-quality seafood items

Lucky’s Loves Local Vendor Fair on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring specialty foods and products from local companies.