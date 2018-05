CLEVELAND– Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened at Primrose Avenue and Linn Drive Monday afternoon. Fire officials at the scene said a house and a garage were involved. The home was occupied.

A 45-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, Cleveland police said.

Firefighters are now removing debris by hand.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep checking with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.