K-9 finds alleged rape suspect in minutes 

SANDUSKY-The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky Police body camera video that shows a K-9 officer searching and finding alleged rape suspect, Jeffrey Myers.
Police started searching for Myers Friday night after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her.
Sandusky K-9 Officer Gunner quickly picked up a scent.
“He was showing some great changes in behavior so I knew he was tracking him,” said Officer Evan Estep.
Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz says it didn’t take long for Gunner to find the suspect, who was hiding near a school.
“He found him a lot quicker then we could have,” Youskievicz said.
Myers was arrested on a rape charge and he is being held in the Erie County jail.
He is due back in court soon.
41.448940 -82.707961