K-9 finds alleged rape suspect in minutes 

SANDUSKY-The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky Police body camera video that shows a K-9 officer searching and finding alleged rape suspect, Jeffrey Myers.

Police started searching for Myers Friday night after a woman reported he had sexually assaulted her.

Sandusky K-9 Officer Gunner quickly picked up a scent.

“He was showing some great changes in behavior so I knew he was tracking him,” said Officer Evan Estep.

Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz says it didn’t take long for Gunner to find the suspect, who was hiding near a school.

“He found him a lot quicker then we could have,” Youskievicz said.

Myers was arrested on a rape charge and he is being held in the Erie County jail.

He is due back in court soon.