Fox Recipe Box: Salmon with Watermelon Tomatillo Salsa

Cedar Plank Bourbon Salmon with Grilled Watermelon Tomatillo Salsa

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the salmon:

1 Earth Fare Cedar Grilling Plank, soaked in water for at least 1 hour

2 5-ounce Earth Fare Bourbon Salmon fillets*

For the salsa:

3 tomatillos

2 jalapenos, sliced in half

1 lime, zested

1 cup watermelon, seeds removed (sliced if grilling, or diced if using fresh)

1/2 cup sweet onion, diced

1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon smoked salt

Directions

Set grill to high heat.** Grill tomatillos and jalapeno halves, turning occasionally, until soft and a bit charred (around 10 to 15 minutes). Remove the vegetables as they become blackened and soft. Cut lime in half and place face down on the grill until charred. If grilling the watermelon, cook over the grill at the same time. Remove when lime and watermelon are blackened and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Coarsely chop tomatillos and de-seed and chop jalapenos and place in a medium bowl. Dice grilled or fresh watermelon and add to the bowl, along with the lime zest, cilantro, and juice from grilled lime. Toss to combine, then top with feta cheese and smoked salt. Gently toss once more and set aside. Lightly oil the cedar plank with a high-heat oil (like algae oil, peanut oil, or sesame oil) and place salmon skin-side down on the plank. Set grill to medium heat and put plank on top grate, out of direct flames. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until desired doneness. Transfer salmon to plates and top with watermelon salsa. Enjoy!

* If you can’t locate Bourbon Salmon fillets at your Earth Fare, you can use regular salmon and lightly coat with oil, brown sugar, salt and pepper. It’s still delicious!

** This recipe calls for a grill but can easily be adjusted to be prepare on a stovetop or oven. Char the salsa ingredients by heating a dry cast iron skillet on high heat (no oil, so use your exhaust fan for smoke). Add the tomatillos, jalapenos, watermelon and lime in a single layer, turning occasionally to char evenly. Allow to cool and prepare salsa as directed. For the fish, bake in an oven preheated to 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes (or until fish reaches desired doneness).