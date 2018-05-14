Four facing charges after senior prank at GlenOak High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN TWP., Ohio - Four people are facing charges after a senior prank during which a student rode a dirt bike through the hallways of GlenOak High School Friday morning.

Video shared more than 1,000 times on Twitter showed a helmeted rider racing the dirt bike through a hallway while classes were in session. It led school administrators to place the school on lockdown.

“It wasn't funny to us, and it wasn't funny to the school,” said Stark County Sheriff’s Office Captain CJ Stantz, who said at least five deputies responded to the call of the lockdown. “Through investigation we were able to find all of the students involved and they all were charged.”

A 17-year-old student who was riding the dirt bike was among four people facing charges of inducing panic, a second degree felony.

Students Larry Skropits and Nicholas Lexington, both 18, also faced charges, according to an incident report.

Former student Eloy Lopes, 18, was charged with criminal trespass and inducing panic. He was released from jail following a court appearance Monday morning and ordered to stay away from the school.

“Anytime you disrupt the school when you're riding a motor vehicle inside of a school building, to us that's not a senior prank, that's a criminal offense,” Stantz said.

The Plain Local School District would not disclose what, if any, discipline the involved students are facing.

A spokesperson provided a statement saying, “The safety and security of all of our students is always a top concern and this incident is no different. Our staff at GlenOak acted swiftly in addressing the immediate safety concerns as a result of the prank.”

Stantz warned others to avoid disruptive and potentially dangerous pranks, or else face serious consequences.

“Our job is safety and security at that school,” he said. “There could've been students injured. There could've been faculty injured. And they disrupted the day of school.”