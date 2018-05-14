Forecast: More rain and warm temps on the way Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The atmosphere could easily sport a few more passing showers between now and Tuesday afternoon… then some (limited) “good” news:

The pick of the week thus far is Wednesday. It looks like the front moves far enough south to give us a break from the showery clusters.

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern returns on Thursday-Friday and sticks around until the weekend at least. Remember though, that “unsettled” means that clusters of showers and storms will not be continuous, but timing them beyond 24 hours out is next to impossible.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: