CLEVELAND– A big announcement is coming from the Cleveland Metroparks on Monday.

Officials will share plans on a two-day special event at Edgewater Park happening this summer.

The park is already a busy spot during warmer weather, thanks to the Edgewater Beach House, Edgewayer Nature Shop and Edgewater LIVE.

The concert series kicks off on May 31 with Yachtly Crue and more than a dozen local food trucks.