Burglar breaks into Canton houses through windows

Posted 11:53 am, May 14, 2018, by

CANTON, Ohio– The Canton Police Department is investigating three burglaries that happened in the same part of the city on the same day.

The first happened on Linwood Avenue NW just after 6 a.m. on May 9. About two hours later, two more houses, one on Bellflower Avenue NW and Roslyn Avenue NW, had also been hit.

The three houses are within a mile of each other.

One victim told police she woke up to find someone came into her house through a kitchen window, stole her wallet out of her purse and ransacked the kitchen. Another victim also said the suspect entered through a window.

 