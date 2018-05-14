× Browns coach Hue Jackson to keep his promise, will jump in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND- Browns coach Hue Jackson is a man of his word. Jackson will jump into Lake Erie on June 1, fulfilling a promise he made following his first season in Cleveland.

Hue Jackson will make good on his word. 🏊‍♂️ Coach will be jumping in Lake Erie June 1st for a good cause » https://t.co/57eA0BPpih@HueJacksonFDN pic.twitter.com/fdV1XzUhT4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2018

Back in 2016, when the Browns had a 1-15 season, Hue vowed to take a dip in the lake if the team finished with that record the following year. As you painfully recall, the Browns were winless last season.

So on June 1, the jump will take place in a private location. Jackson also plans to donate $100 for every Browns employee who takes the plunge with him. Proceeds will go toward the Hue Jackson Foundation, which combats Human trafficking across Northeast Ohio.