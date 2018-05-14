Browns coach Hue Jackson to keep his promise, will jump in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 10: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Saints 20-14. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND- Browns coach Hue Jackson is a man of his word.  Jackson will jump into Lake Erie on June 1, fulfilling a promise he made following his first season in Cleveland.

Back in 2016,  when the Browns had a 1-15 season, Hue vowed to take a dip in the lake if the team finished with that record the following year.  As you painfully recall, the Browns were winless last season.

So on June 1, the jump will take place in a private location. Jackson also plans to donate $100 for every Browns employee who takes the plunge with him. Proceeds  will go toward the Hue Jackson Foundation, which combats Human trafficking across Northeast Ohio.

 

