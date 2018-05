Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTUA, Ohio -- Black bears are making appearances all over Northeast Ohio since the winter's end.

FOX 8 viewer Debbie Simmons-Pfautz sent video of a curious bear roaming around her backyard Saturday night on Mennonite Road in Mantua.

The animal sniffs and explores before heading back into the woods.

