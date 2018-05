Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - On Monday another round of showers and storms arrive late morning into the early afternoon. We are under a MARGINAL risk of severe storms. Threats will be damaging wind, hail and localized flooding.

The stationary front will lift north and stall along the lake-shore, meaning most of us will share in the 70 degree temperatures tomorrow. Some may make it to 80!

