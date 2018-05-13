Quite but cloudy evening to end Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND -  Plenty of clouds, but mainly dry conditions should persist for the rest of the day.  Once again a huge range in temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s north, to low mid 70’s south.  A quiet night ahead with plenty of clouds, areas of fog and temperatures back into the mid 50’s.

Tomorrow another round of showers and storms arrive late morning into the early afternoon.  We are under a MARGINAL risk of severe storms.  Threats will be damaging wind, hail and localized flooding.  The stationary front will lift north and stall along the lake-shore, meaning most of us will share in the 70 degree temperatures tomorrow.  Some may make it to 80!

Unfortunately this pattern sticks around for a while…

 