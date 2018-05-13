Parma man suspected in 18-month-old son’s death

PARMA, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the death of his toddler son, Parma police said Sunday in a news release.

The man walked into the police station at around 9 p.m. Saturday night and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime, the release said. Police then learned the man’s 18-month-old son was in his car, parked outside the station.

Officers found the toddler unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was rushed to University Hospitals Parma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had cuts on both of his arms. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where is remains under police guard. When he is released, he will be held in Parma Jail, police said.

Further details were not immediately released. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.