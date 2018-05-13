Ohio Flags of Honor remembers Lorain soldiers lost in service of country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio – About 780 flags fluttered in the wind all weekend at Black River Landing in Lorain. The Ohio Flags of Honor, a nonprofit organization, set up the display.

More than 200 of the flags honor soldiers who were killed fighting the war on terror. Twelve of them are from Lorain.

“This is amazing, an amazing thing the symbolism and the brotherhood how they stand still together,” said Wendy Hall who lost her brother, LCPL David Hall, in the Iraq war.

Hall grew up in Lorain and Wendy says coming to see a flag honoring him right in their hometown brings back memories of her only brother.

“Days like today I miss him so much, but I know the passion and the honor he served with and I’m so proud of him,” Wendy said.

Tom Barnes carried the flag for his son, Airman First Class, Eric Barnes. Barnes was just 20 years old when he was killed while driving a truck of supplies.

“It’s just such an honor and especially to be able to carry a flag with his name on it. That meant an awful lot to us, it really did,” said Barnes.

Some people came to see the display to pay respects to the families who have also made the ultimate sacrifice.

“What we have in this country is so great and it’s easy to just get used to it. But it doesn’t just get there, it gets there because people step forward and say I will protect it and sometimes they don’t come home,” said Dianne Pierce who came to support her friend Hannelore Carpenter who lost her husband in Desert Storm.

“After all these years, feeling comes right back. I lost my first husband 28 years ago so I think it is just out of respect to everyone,” said Carpenter.

The Ohio Flags of Honor exhibit travels all across the state and honors Ohioans killed in the line of duty, specifically the soldiers locally who were killed.

They are almost entirely booked for weekends throughout the summer.