Few showers, a rumble or two on this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with the risk of showers and storms around in the morning for areas south of RT 30. That’s where the MARGINAL RISK of severe storms reside. Most of our northern counties will stay dry; however, if this front decides to drift a little more north, that will change. Stay tuned!

Once again a huge range in temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 60s north, to low and mid 70s south.

Unfortunately this pattern sticks around for a while…showers and storms will not be continuous; they will take hold of enough of the days to keep you checking our FOX 8 Weather App if you intend to spend a lot of time outside.