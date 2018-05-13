Cleveland police searching for 76-year-old man with dementia and heart condition

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for an elderly man with dementia who went missing from his home Sunday morning, and has not returned.

Cleveland police say Charles Blackmon, 76, walked away from his home on Ambleside Drive at around 11:30 a.m. He suffers from dementia and a heart condition, for which he takes medicine. Blackmon does not have his medication with him.

Blackmon is 5’1″ tall and 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan, khaki panats and a green and gold hoodie with the words, “St. Edward” on it.

Anyone who sees Charles Blackmon should call 911 or (866) 693-9171.