VERMILION, Ohio — The City of Vermilion is under a boil alert until further notice because of a large water main break, officials confirmed Sunday morning.

The water main break is on Highbridge Road. Vermilion police on Sunday tweeted that the break was causing low-water pressure.

There is a large water main break on Highbridge Rd., resulting in low water pressure. The water dept. is aware and working to fix it. We will update as we get information. — Vermilion Police (@VermilionPD) May 13, 2018

As a result of the break, residents are asked to boil their water before consumption, officials said.

