Celtics take Game 1 of East finals, beating Cavaliers 108-83

BOSTON, MA - MAY 13: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics is defended by Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 23 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Morris added 21 points and 10 boards, and the Boston Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-83 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Al Horford scored 20 points for the Celtics, who ran off 17 consecutive points in the first quarter to pull away.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

Kevin Love had 17 points and eight rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 15 points, nine assists and seven boards. The Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game and shot just 32 percent in the first half.

By that time, Boston led 61-35 — the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James’ career.

